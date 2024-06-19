DFA hits China’s ‘illegal, aggressive actions’ in WPS

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday condemned what it described as the “illegal and aggressive actions” of the China Coast Guard (CCG) against Filipino troops on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement, the DFA also expressed “grave concern” over the incident which reportedly resulted in injuries to at least eight Filipino soldiers on board the vessel that the CCG allegedly rammed.

“The DFA denounces the illegal and aggressive actions of the Chinese authorities that resulted in personnel injury and vessel damage,” the agency said.

While condemning the latest incident at Ayungin Shoal, the department reiterated that it “has been exerting efforts to rebuild a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation with China on the South China Sea.”

“This cannot be achieved if China’s words do not match its actions on the waters. We expect China to act sincerely and responsibly, and refrain from behavior that puts to risk the safety of personnel and vessels,” the DFA said.

Similarly, the department urged China to comply with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

It also called on China to “respect the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in our waters.”

Meanwhile, Japan reiterated its serious concern over recent actions that obstruct the freedom of navigation and escalate regional tensions, particularly incidents like the recent one that resulted in damage to a Filipino vessel and injuries to its crew.

Japan said it views the situation in the South China Sea as crucial to regional peace and stability, emphasizing that it is a matter of legitimate concern for the international community.

“Japan opposes unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force and by any actions that heighten tensions in the region. This stance aligns with the Joint Vision Statement of the Leaders of Japan, the Philippines, and the United States in April 2024,” Japan said in a statement.