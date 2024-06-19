Bataan coal plant Limay’s top importer

LIMAY, Bataan — The Bureau of Customs (BoC) Port of Limay has named the GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) as one of the Top 5 Importers of 2023.

The coal plant company was hailed inside the BoC’s Lamao facility last 7 June.

GNPD COO Emmanuel Lopez received the prestigious award that acknowledged the company’s commitment to import compliance and its significant contributions to the economic growth of the region.

Lopez said that the company’s dedication to efficient and smooth import operations throughout the year played a key role in securing this recognition.

“Our goal is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our stakeholders and contribute positively to economic development as we empower progress,” Lopez said.

He added, “BoC has played a pivotal role in our operations, and they have also displayed unwavering commitment and integrity. We are proud to be part of this significant milestone.”

The company has been importing approximately 160,000 metric tons of coal a week, which is around 640,000 metric tons in a month.