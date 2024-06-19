American soldier gets jail term over threats, theft

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — A Russian court on Wednesday jailed an American soldier for death threats and theft, state news agencies reported.

Gordon Black was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the court in Vladivostok, state-run TASS and Sputnik reported.

Black was arrested last month in the far eastern city, where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and dated while serving in South Korea.

The 34-year-old was detained after the woman, named by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, reported him to the police after an argument.

Vashuk had accused Black of stealing some 10,000 rubles (100 euros) from her and said he had physically attacked her.

Black pleaded “partially guilty” to theft and not guilty to threatening to kill Vashuk, Russian media reported.