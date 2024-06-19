A night of musical enchantment and nostalgia

The Hits

The HITMAN concert opened with SB19’s Stell Ajero who performed Adele’s “All I Ask,” a newly released solo song and first time to be performed at the Big Dome, and ended with the anthem from Wicked, “Defying Gravity.”

On cue, Foster entered on stage, took on the center piano, and proceeded to play the 1988 Winter Games Theme. What came next, 1985’s “St. Elmo’s Fire” with a special participation of Kenny G and his tenor saxophone part on video.

For his opening spiel, Foster said: “It’s so good to be back. Why? Because there is no country I have been to, and I have visited and performed in many countries, that loves music more than the Philippines. It is true! We will have fun tonight.”

Foster acknowledged Ajero, the front act artist: “Stell is incredible. He did a great job!”

Two up-and-coming male Filipino singers then performed popular anthem. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was given an all Broadway feel and orchestration since it became part of Josh Groban’s album, as interpreted by JV Decena. Another Groban number, originally by Lara Fabian, was made more popular in the Philippines because it became a San Cai and Dao Ming Xi theme in the immensely well-received Meteor Garden, “Broken Vow.”

The special guest performances continued with All-4-One. As expected, in succession they performed their hit songs “I Can Love You Like That,” “So In Love” and the song that catapulted the quartet to worldwide musical stardom, “I Swear.” What was most impressive about the fantastic four were the heavenly harmonies, perfect diction and musical storytelling.

Katherine McPhee, Foster’s lovely wife and chanteuse, dolled up in a red dress, charmed with “Power of Love,” a Laura Branigan original, with Foster musically reinventing for Celine Dion.

McPhee did the crowd pleaser “Terrified,” with chorus lyrics presented onscreen and the audiences singing it with flair and gusto. Her renditions of two songs from The Body Guard, Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” and “I Will Always Love You” were well-appreciated and received.

What elicited the most crowd reaction, and was a surprise to many, was Donna Summer’s iconic disco anthem “Last Dance,” a Foster composition. “It was song that went from slow to fast, slow to fast, and slow to fast and I thought, it was most stupid!” related Foster. This made audiences guffaw. The appeal and success of the song, of course, changed the composer’s perception of his song.