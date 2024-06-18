TRAVEL CLEAN

Traveling is love. Nothing gives more joy than hopping on a plane and going to a destination unknown or a favorite place that has a postcard memory in your heart. I am fascinated and drawn to places with old world charm, like a picture book of a thousand pages, where the scene is rich with art, architecture, design and culture. Either that or my most frequent flyer choice — powder-like sands, aquamarine waters and an endless view of the horizon’s sunrise and sunset — the beach.
Sun and style are my kind of vibe where I can endlessly bask under rising temperatures. Soaking sunshine and having a splash here and there with a cool drink on hand is the picture-perfect setting of my day in paradise.
Today’s travel lifestyle has gotten a little bit more conscious. Pressing waste, environmental and other issues have reconfigured our current way of living and being. A little extra care and sense of awareness can be good for you, me and everyone.
Truth of the matter is, all my current beauty and daily essentials are mindful products that give one that good-conscience feeling of contributing to the bigger picture. These must-have travel essentials can practically be used for everyday personal care, too.
The currency of living is having a healthy mindset of physical and mental wellness. But most important, it is “keeping it clean” inside and out. Dare to care and start with the mind, then body, then to everything around you. Once set, you’re passport-ready to any destination in the world of style.
All products are available at all SM stores.
Fresh Jeju Aloe Ice 98% Aloe Vera Soothing Gel 230ML
Fresh Jeju Aloe Ice 98% Aloe Vera Soothing Gel provides natural skincare a high concentration of aloe vera sustainably sourced from Jeju Island. Nourish your skin while supporting eco-friendly practices.
Ellana Stay Fresh Multi Mist
Ellana Stay Fresh Multi Mist offers sustainable skincare refreshment with a vegan-friendly formula and recyclable packaging. It hydrates and revitalizes your skin while minimizing environmental impact. Choose Ellana for eco-conscious beauty on the go.
Fresh Pink Himalayan Salt Whitening Toothpaste
Fresh Pink Himalayan Salt Whitening Toothpaste offers a sustainable choice for oral care. It promotes a brighter smile while supporting environmentally friendly practices.
Sesame Grapeseed Body Oil
Sesame Grapeseed Body Oil provides sustainable hydration with a blend of natural oils sourced responsibly. Nourish your skin while supporting eco-friendly practices. Choose Sesame for a greener beauty routine.
Watsons Naturals Coconut Shampoo 490ML
Watsons Naturals Coconut Shampoo offers sustainable hair care with a blend of natural ingredients, including ethically sourced coconut. Enjoy nourished locks while supporting eco-friendly practices. Choose Watsons Naturals for sustainable beauty routines.
Colgate Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush
Colgate Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush offers eco-conscious oral care with a handle made from renewable bamboo and charcoal-infused bristles for effective cleaning without harsh chemicals. Choose sustainability for a healthier smile and planet.
Luxe Organic Cica Soothing Gel
Clean Beauty, Sustainable Paper
Glamworks Body Wax Strips
Glamworks Body Wax Strips offer smooth skin with an eco-conscious touch. Made with sustainable materials, they provide effective hair removal while minimizing environmental impact.
Face Republic Gel Moisturizer
Face Republic Gel Moisturizer provides sustainable skincare with a lightweight formula designed to hydrate and nourish the skin. Made with eco-friendly ingredients, it offers effective hydration while minimizing environmental impact. Choose Face Republic for a greener approach to beauty.
Calypso Sunburn Relief
Calypso Sunburn Relief offers sustainable relief with a formula that respects both your skin and the environment. Soothe sunburns responsibly with this eco-conscious choice.
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water Blue 125ML
Clean Beauty and Recycled Plastic