Teves extradition hearing concludes

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday has confirmed that the extradition hearing of expelled Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has concluded.

In a statement, the DoJ said that both parties were given five days to submit their respective Memorandum/Position Paper outlining their arguments and positions.

It added that the Court of Appeals of Timor Leste will also have five days to render its decision. It is anticipated that a decision will be reached by the end of this week or early next week.

The DoJ is optimistic that a favorable decision will be made by the Court of Appeals, particularly as their witnesses were able to effectively counter the arguments raised by the camp of Teves.

To recall, Teves is facing murder charges in the Philippines particularly that of the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.