REAL TALK: Cone tempers expectations ahead of Paris qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is not setting any expectations on the team’s campaign in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia next month.

“To have expectations now, I think is counterproductive,” Cone told Daily Tribune about Gilas trying their luck to punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics in the qualifier set on 2 to 7 July.

The multi-titled mentor doesn’t want to put unnecessary pressure on the Pinoy cagers’ attempt to return to the Summer Games since their last appearance in the 1972 Munich edition.

After all, it will be a tall order for Gilas to hurdle European powerhouse squads Latvia and Georgia in Group A of the tournament where a spot in the 26 July to 11 August multi-sports extravaganza is at stake.

Cone wants to focus first on their buildup with just a few weeks left before the competition.

Gilas will assemble for a short training camp at the Inspire Academy in Laguna starting on 21 June before heading to Europe for a couple of friendlies.

“I don’t believe in expectations. I want to just focus on the process of going there,” he said.

“Our goal as I’ve said in the past is to win it but that’s not in our focus. That’s not part of our thinking process.”

The core of the Gilas squad that won gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year will banner the Filipinos led by naturalized player Justine Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Chris Newsome, who recently powered Meralco to a first-ever title in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the expense of San Miguel Beer.

Gilas will fly to Europe on 25 June for a couple of friendlies against the Turkish national squad and Poland.

“We’re really just worried about how we start off in Inspire. (On) getting everybody together, how we’ll do day-to-day and what we do to lead up to that tournament,” Cone said.

“I think that will dictate our expectations more than anything else.”

Gilas will take on world No. 6 Latvia on 3 July before clashing with Georgia the following day.

The top two teams after the preliminary round will advance into the knock semifinals against the top two in Group B composed of Brazil, Cameroon and Montenegro.

Already qualified in the Summer Games in the French capital slated from 26 July to 11 August are powerhouse USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan and France.