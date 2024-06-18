Police hunt rapist of 15-year-old girl

ABUCAY, Bataan — Police are hunting down a man who reportedly raped Monday morning a 15-year-old residing from a coastal barangay here.

Police and neighbors brought the victim to a hospital after her private part was bleeding due to the sexual abuse by the suspect. She is now recuperating.

Investigation showed that the victim was alone in their house after her mother left at 5:30 a.m. Monday to earn a living outside.

Once the mother of the victim left, the suspect who apparently knew the occupants in the house, suddenly barged into the house and proceeded to the room of the victim who was then still sleeping.

The victim told police that the suspect suddenly inserted his fingers inside her mouth, preventing her from shouting and asking help in the neighborhood.

Only the victim and her mother are residing in their house, although they have several neighbors in the community.

As she tried to struggle against the suspect, the victim suddenly lost consciousness when she was punched in the mouth and head.

When she regained consciousness, the victim felt severe pain from her private parts.