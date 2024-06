LATEST

PMMC founder laid to final resting place

LOOK: Members of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC) (4th Watch) bids a solemn farewell to their deceased founder Arsenio T. Ferriol at AATF Sports Complex in Imus, Cavite on Tuesday, June 18. Ferriol passed away on 19 May. His final resting place will be in the mausoleum built inside the complex. Photos by John Louie Abrina