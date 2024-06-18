Pinoy fan in Dubai apologizes for kim chiu gaffe

Prince Lee was among those lucky to have climbed the stage from the audience and he was given a chance to dance with Kim.

But the guy became touchy with the actress as he held her on the hips. Immediately, Kim decided to halt their impromptu number.

In a statement, Lee apologized to Chiu, stressing that he did not intend to disrespect the actress.

“Once in a lifetime experience and met Kim Chui, but naging ndi masyadong maganda (it did not go well). Sorry kung ndi maganda ang naging aksyon ko sa stage masyado akong kinabahan and ndi aware na mali pala nagawa ko onstage (Sorry if my actions on stage were not good. I was so nervous and wasn’t aware that what I did on stage was wrong),” he said in his statement.

Lee did stress that he asked for Kim’s permission to dance with her.

“Nag-ask din ako permission to dance her kaya ako nag-bow at inask ung kamay nya. But sorry kung nahawakan ko skin nya sa bewang (I asked permission to dance with her, which was why I bowed and extended my hand. But I’m sorry if I touched the skin on her waist),” he said.