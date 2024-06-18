Pinoy fan in Dubai apologizes for kim chiu gaffe

APinoy fan based in Dubai found himself explaining his behavior to It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu during her concert with Paolo Avelino as part of the Kalayaan 2024 event.
Prince Lee was among those lucky to have climbed the stage from the audience and he was given a chance to dance with Kim.
But the guy became touchy with the actress as he held her on the hips. Immediately, Kim decided to halt their impromptu number.
In a statement, Lee apologized to Chiu, stressing that he did not intend to disrespect the actress.
“Once in a lifetime experience and met Kim Chui, but naging ndi masyadong maganda (it did not go well). Sorry kung ndi maganda ang naging aksyon ko sa stage masyado akong kinabahan and ndi aware na mali pala nagawa ko onstage (Sorry if my actions on stage were not good. I was so nervous and wasn’t aware that what I did on stage was wrong),” he said in his statement.
Lee did stress that he asked for Kim’s permission to dance with her.
“Nag-ask din ako permission to dance her kaya ako nag-bow at inask ung kamay nya. But sorry kung nahawakan ko skin nya sa bewang (I asked permission to dance with her, which was why I bowed and extended my hand. But I’m sorry if I touched the skin on her waist),” he said.
Maine Mendoza cussed for her post
TV personality Maine Mendoza did not lose her composure even when a basher cussed her after she made an appeal not to react violently if some celebrities still wear masks.
In a recent tweet, Mendoza said: “People should stop asking anyone to take off their masks when posing for a photo. Some public figures wear masks in public for reasons beyond just avoiding recognition.”
One guy, a certain Roldan, was obviously peeved with what Mendoza posted that he cussed her online.
Mendoza was unbelievably cool about it as she casually responded: “bakit parang kasalanan ko roldan (Why is it that it’s as if it was my mistake, Roldan)?”
Fans defended Mendoza against the basher.
“Bastos naman yung nagcomment me masama b dun sa cnbi ni Maine (The guy who commented was rude. Was there anything bad about what Maine said)?”
“Ayos lang yan maine. Wala lang sila masabi at magawa sa buhay (That’s fine, Maine. He just has nothing better to say and do in life).”
But there was one who chided Maine and said: “Ikaw naman, Maine, kung ayaw mo alisin face mask mo, wag ka na pa-picture dahil gusto nga nila ipagmalaki na may picture ka with a netizen tapos may face mask ka pa, nasaan yung mukha mo?? Feeling sikat ka din ano (Maine, if you don’t want to remove your mask, don’t get your photo taken because they want to be proud to have a photo with you and then you have a mask on — where’s your face? Feeling popular, huh)?