Phl allies condemn China’s aggression

Several countries led by the United States on Tuesday expressed serious concern over China’s latest act of aggression against Filipino vessels engaged in a lawful mission in the West Philippine Sea.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson condemned the incident.

“The US condemns the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) aggressive, dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, which caused bodily injury, damaged Philippine vessels, and hindered lawful maritime operations to supply food, water, and essential supplies to Filipino personnel within the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” Carlson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate statement, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel reiterated France’s call for respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and freedom of navigation.

“We oppose any threat or use of force contrary to international law and recall the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue,” she said.

Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts, for her part, slammed China’s “irresponsible maneuvers that endanger the safety of ships and crews.”

Geraedts said the incident “called into question the freedom of sea routes guaranteed under international law.”

“The Netherlands considers it of utmost importance that the 2016 arbitral award is fully respected and implemented,” she said.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Luc Veron echoed the same concern as he noted that China’s actions “have caused harm and damaged Filipino vessels within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.”

“The EU opposes coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, or anywhere. We support international law and peaceful dispute resolution,” he said.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo said Tokyo stands with Manila and would cooperate with like-minded countries in “maintaining and enhancing the free and open international order based on the rule of law.”

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) confirmed that the Navy’s resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal “was disrupted by the illegal and aggressive actions of Chinese maritime forces.”

“Despite the illegal, aggressive, and reckless actions by the Chinese maritime forces, our personnel showed restraint and professionalism, refrained from escalating the tension, and carried on with their mission,” the task force said.

“We strongly condemn the illegal, aggressive, and reckless actions of the People’s Liberation Army-Navy, China Coast Guard, and Chinese Maritime Militia,” it said.

The NTF-WPS said China’s actions put the lives of the Filipino personnel at risk and damaged Philippine boats.

It said China blatantly violated international law, particularly the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“The Philippines is committed to pursuing peaceful and responsible actions in accordance with international law. It is our expectation that China, as a member of the international community, would do the same,” the task force added.

In a statement on Monday night, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr, said “China’s dangerous and reckless behavior” in the WPS “shall be resisted” by the AFP.

“Their behavior contravenes their statements of good faith and decency. We will exert our utmost in order to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights,” he said.

Teodoro said it should now be clear to the international community that China’s actions “are the true obstacles to peace and stability” in the South China Sea.