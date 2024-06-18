PCG to probe personnel involved in gun discharge

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it will investigate an enlisted personnel reportedly involved in illegal gun discharge.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, in a press statement, cited an investigation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Apprentice Seaman (ASN) Christopher Busilan from Solana, Cagayan reportedly fired a gun at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday while drinking alcohol with a group of men along R. Papa Street.

CG ASN Busilan initially denied the incident and later admitted he was the one who fired the gun. Following his arrest was the recovery of one revolver loaded with two live ammunition and one cartridge case, the NCRPO reported,” Balilo said.

Busilan allegedly violated Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and illegal discharge of firearms.

According to Balilo, PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan directed the PCG Inspector General and PCG Internal Affairs Service to conduct a parallel investigation regarding the incident.

“If proven guilty, the concerned PCG enlisted personnel will be dishonorably discharged from the Coast Guard service,” he said.