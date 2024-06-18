Man selling minors’ explicit content charged

Charges have been filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) before the Regional Trial Court of Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija against a man for violation of Sec. 4 (c) of Republic Act 11930, also known as the “Anti-Online Sexual Abuse of Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.”

This as the National Bureau of Investigation-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) received an intelligence report from the DoJ-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) which led to the arrest of a certain Benjie Ortillano y Dayao, also known as “Bench Ortillano Lee,” who allegedly provided online buyers with CSAEMs in Nueva Ecija.

NBI operatives, utilizing Open Source Intelligence, uncovered social media accounts associated with Ortillano, including a Twitter handle “@baste_xxx” and a Facebook account under the name “Bench Ortillano Lee,” which were found to be promoting explicit content and offering discounts for access to a VIP Telegram Channel.

Further investigation revealed Ortillano’s involvement in maintaining minor models and facilitating the distribution of illicit materials through his Telegram channel. Shockingly, Ortillano openly disclosed the availability of explicit images and videos, which patrons could access for P499 to be sent to a designated GCash account.

Upon payment, undercover NBI agents received a link from Ortillano, leading to explicit videos, including footage of him engaging in sexual acts with minors. This compelling evidence, coupled with a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 4 of Manila City, facilitated Ortillano’s arrest.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla emphasized the significance of the case, “This decisive action underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting children from online exploitation. This sends a clear message to perpetrators that justice will prevail, and the law will be enforced to its fullest extent.”

Upon thorough review of the case, the NBI confirmed the validity of Ortillano’s arrest which was conducted in strict accordance with the Revised Rule on Criminal Procedure.

“The collaboration between the DoJ and NBI is crucial in dismantling these criminal networks. We will continue to pursue and prosecute individuals who engage in such heinous activities,” Remulla added.

This operation and subsequent indictment highlight the DoJ’s commitment to safeguarding and protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children, from online exploitation and holding perpetrators accountable for their heinous crimes. It serves as a stern warning to individuals engaged in similar illicit activities that justice will prevail, and the law will be enforced to its fullest extent.