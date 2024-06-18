‘Klinika Eastwood’ caters to HIV, STI testing

The local government of Quezon City unveiled Tuesday the “Klinika Eastwood” — a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership (PPP) in the Philippines — which will offer comprehensive HIV and STI testing, counseling and treatment services.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the launching of the clinic is part of the local government’s Pride Month celebration.

Belmonte led the inauguration alongside officials from Megaworld Management, the Philippine National AIDS Council, and the Department of Health.

“It’s crucial to establish additional HIV primary care clinics and treatment hubs that are easily accessible to Quezon City residents, mall-goers, and those living in Eastwood and nearby barangays,” Belmonte said.

Quezon City currently has five HIV primary care clinics across its six districts, with plans to open one in the remaining district soon.

Belmonte stressed the importance of these clinics in addressing the diverse healthcare needs of the city’s population.

“These clinics are essential, especially considering the high number of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections in our country. They address the critical medical needs of these individuals,” said the QC mayor.

The establishment of HIV primary care clinics aligns with the global target of 95-95-95 by 2030. This target aims for 95 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 95 percent of diagnosed individuals to be on antiretroviral therapy, and 95 percent of those on treatment to be virally suppressed.

The Quezon City Council mandated the creation of these clinics through SP 3126- S 2021, or the Comprehensive Quezon City STI, HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Ordinance of 2021. This initiative is also part of the city’s “Zero at 2030: Bahagi ka ng Solusyon” (Zero by 2030: Be Part of the Solution) campaign, which encourages community involvement in addressing HIV and AIDS.

“I would also like to acknowledge and express gratitude to Megaworld Management for joining our advocacy to promote an inclusive environment that fosters the well-being of every individual, free from stigma and discrimination,” Belmonte said.