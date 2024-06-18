Guo denies link to illegal activities

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has sought a fair investigation into the controversies surrounding her as she firmly denied all accusations of involvement in human trafficking, kidnapping, and money laundering.

Guo denied all the accusations in an 18 June letter addressed to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, which the mayor’s legal counsel submitted to Malacañang on Tuesday.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) headed by Bersamin said on Monday through its spokesperson, Winston Casio, that Guo may face human trafficking and other charges.

In the letter, Guo said the claims about her were “completely baseless and devoid of any truth” since the accusations were aimed at “destroying (her) reputation without substantial evidence.”

She said that she had no participation or connection to the planning of abductions or illegal detentions of any individuals.

The suspended official also claimed she had no control over the activities within the POGO facility behind the Bamban City Hall despite being the former president and 50-percent owner of Baofu Land Development Inc., the company that leased the property.

“The narrative that I have an interest in the property of the POGO being used for human trafficking and therefore I can be held accountable is baseless,” Guo said.

“Property owners are expected to conduct appropriate investigations and take reasonable steps to prevent the use of their properties for illegal activities. This does not apply to me as I am not the owner of the property,” she added.

The mayor also addressed accusations of kidnapping and illegal detention, claiming the charges were entirely “absent” due to her limited role in approving permits.

Guo also denied involvement in money laundering. “There is no evidence supporting the allegations of my participation,” she said.