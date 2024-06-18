Guo denies involvement in human trafficking, other charges

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo sought a fair investigation into controversies about her as she firmly denied all accusations of involvement in human trafficking, kidnapping, and money laundering.
Guo denied all the accusations in an 18 June letter addressed to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, which the mayor's legal counsel submitted to Malacañan on Tuesday.
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) headed by Bersamin said on Monday through its spokesperson Winston Casio that Guo might face human trafficking and other charges.
In the letter written in Filipino, Guo underscored that the claims were "completely baseless and devoid of any truth" since these accusations were aimed at "destroying (her) reputation without substantial evidence."
She added that she have no participation or connection in the alleged planning of abduction or illegal detention of any individual.
The suspended official also claimed she had no control over the activities within the POGO facility despite being the former president and 50 percent owner of Baofu Land Development Inc., the company that leased the property.
"The narrative that I have an interest in the property of POGO being used for human trafficking, and therefore can be held accountable, is baseless," Guo said.
"Property owners are expected to conduct appropriate investigations and take reasonable steps to prevent the use of their properties for illegal activities. This does not apply to me as I am not the owner of the property," she added.
The Mayor also addressed accusations of kidnapping and illegal detention, claiming the charges are entirely "absent" due to her limited role in approving permits.
Guo went further, denying involvement in money laundering activities, stating, "There is no evidence supporting the allegations of my participation."
The statement also addressed conspiracy theories surrounding her motivations for running for Mayor and divesting from Baofu Land Development Inc., the company that owned the raided POGO facility.
"My decision to run for Mayor was driven by a genuine desire to improve the lives of our fellow citizens," Guo said.
She called the allegations regarding her divestment "bogus" and reiterated that she "fully and legally cut ties with the company before" being elected.
Guo also denied accusations that Baofu Land Development Inc. was established for illegal purposes.
"The company was established under Philippine laws," she said.
Meanwhile, Guo's legal counsel asked the PAOCC to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations and controversies surrounding the suspended mayor.
"It is simply a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary as the Chairman of the PAOCC, just expressing the Mayor's intention that she is one with the Commission to uncover the truth and for justice to prevail," Guo's legal counsel, Atty. Lorelei Santos, said when asked about the latest filing.
"(Guo) is one with the Commission and even the Senate to uncover the truth," Santos added.
When pressed for more details, Santos reiterated that they were just asking for a fair investigation.
Despite the current situation, Guo assured Bersamin that she would cooperate with authorities throughout the investigation.
"I respectfully and humbly request the honorable office of the PAOCC to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations," Guo said.