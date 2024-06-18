Guo denies involvement in human trafficking, other charges

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo sought a fair investigation into controversies about her as she firmly denied all accusations of involvement in human trafficking, kidnapping, and money laundering.

Guo denied all the accusations in an 18 June letter addressed to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, which the mayor's legal counsel submitted to Malacañan on Tuesday.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) headed by Bersamin said on Monday through its spokesperson Winston Casio that Guo might face human trafficking and other charges.

In the letter written in Filipino, Guo underscored that the claims were "completely baseless and devoid of any truth" since these accusations were aimed at "destroying (her) reputation without substantial evidence."

She added that she have no participation or connection in the alleged planning of abduction or illegal detention of any individual.

The suspended official also claimed she had no control over the activities within the POGO facility despite being the former president and 50 percent owner of Baofu Land Development Inc., the company that leased the property.