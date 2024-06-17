PAOCC eyes human trafficking charges against Alice Guo

Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo may face human trafficking and money laundering charges anytime soon, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said on Monday.

In a television interview, PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio explained that the charges stem from Guo's alleged involvement with the Baofu Compound, a property where illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) activities took place.

Guo is being investigated by the Senate for her purported association with Zun Yuan Technology Inc., a POGO facility that was raided by law enforcement in March. The raid, conducted at the Baofu Land Development Inc. compound, focused on allegations of human trafficking and severe illegal detention.

"We are very confident that we will be able to file human trafficking charges against the embattled Mayor of Bamban. Now, we have also been viewing other possible charges in relation to money laundering and other charges that — either minor charges so to speak,” Casio said.

“For sure, by this week, we will be able to file human trafficking charges against Guo and her co-conspirators,” Casio added.

Guo has claimed she sold her shares in Baofu Land Development, the company that owns the property, before becoming mayor in 2022. However, PAOCC contests this claim of divesting her shares.

Casio noted discrepancies in her statements, revealing documents linking her directly to Baofu Land Development during the Hongsheng raid of 2023.

"We have revisited the Hongsheng raid that happened in 2023, and we have obtained documents that are contracts of lease between Baofu Land Development and Hongsheng, and it was Mayor Guo who actually signed for Baofu Land Development way back during that time," Casio explained.

"Documents indicate Mayor Guo's continued involvement with Baofu Land Development during the period when the trafficking operations were ongoing," Casio added.

Last Saturday, Casio said PAOCC is investigating potential connections between Zun Yuan and the Lucky South 99 Pogo company in Porac, Pampanga, which underwent closure following a raid on 4 June.

Additionally, Casio mentioned that the agency is monitoring 43 licensed internet gaming operators and 15 others operating without authorization.

Casio expressed his confidence that they have the proper appreciation of the documents at hand and they would be able to file the charges.

The Department of Justice hopefully would be able to appreciate the evidence as the PAOCC does, Casio added.