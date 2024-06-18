DFA hoping missing Filipino seaman still alive

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, is still hoping the missing Filipino crew member of the MV Tutor in the Red Sea would eventually be rescued.

This after the White House on Monday (US time) confirmed the death of the Filipino sailor on board the Liberian-flagged bulk cargo carrier that was attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels last week.

“We continue to hope for the best as we still have no body,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a text message.

According to De Vega, the shipping principal of the Greek-owned carrier has confirmed that a search operation will be conducted for the missing crew member.

“The Philippine Embassy in Athens under Ambassador Giovanni Palec met with the MV Tutor’s shipping principal who informed the ambassador that a search operation for our missing seafarer shall be undertaken as soon as the ship is taken to a safe port,” De Vega said.

“Meanwhile, we remain hopeful and are in touch with the family of the seafarer,” he added.

Confirmed dead

United States National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Filipino seaman was killed in the attack by Houthi rebels, which he condemned as an act of terrorism.

The vessel suffered serious flooding and was abandoned after it was struck by a sea drone off rebel-held Hodeida on Wednesday, according to a security agency operated by the British navy.

Kirby said a Sri Lankan crew member was critically wounded in a separate Houthi attack on Thursday on the M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated ship.

“This is pure terrorism. There’s simply no other word for it. The Houthi claim of supporting Gazans is meritless,” Kirby told reporters.

He also referenced newly announced US sanctions that the State Department said will target three individuals and six entities involved in the Houthi’s weapons procurement network.

The State Department said Monday the sanctions targets “have enabled Houthi forces to generate revenue and acquire a range of materials needed to manufacture the advanced weaponry they use to conduct ongoing terrorist attacks against US and allied interests.”