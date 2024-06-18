DENR pushes ‘green transition’ for sustainable mining

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga on Tuesday called on the mining industry to rethink, invent, and innovate the ways it develops the country’s natural resources even as it must evolve to align with the principles of sustainability, stewardship and resilience.

“Our nation is at a pivotal juncture where the need to balance economic growth with environmental protection has never been more pressing. And while climate change has increased the complexity of risk across different scales and sectors, it also now represents opportunities for reform in this particular sector and industry,” the DENR chief said during a mining forum held in Makati City on 18 June 2024.

Themed “Pioneering the Green Transition: Advancing Sustainable Mining,” the forum was organized by the Embassy of Sweden and Business Sweden, with the Chamber of Mines in the Philippines as co-organizer.

Dignitaries who attended the forum included Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines Annika Thunborg, Business Sweden Vice President Emil Akander, Swedish Government Ambassador for Sustainable Business Cecilia Ekholm, and Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) Public Affairs Director Michael Toledo.

Endowed with rich mineral resources

Sweden acknowledged that the Philippines is endowed with rich mineral resources with a combined value of between $.4 to 1 trillion.

Critical minerals that are vital to the manufacture of chip-driven gadgets and electric vehicle batteries such as gold, copper and nickel are among the Philippines’ leading mineral exports providing the country with a unique opportunity to become a global leader in sustainable mining.

Loyzaga said the Philippines must leverage its natural wealth responsibly and equitably, ensuring that the socio-economic benefits of mining extend to all Filipinos, especially to the communities that host mining operations.

The DENR Secretary said the forum is an important platform for collaboration that is crucial to advancing Philippine Development Goals and international commitments to the Paris Agreement, Convention on Biodiversity, Sustainable Development Goals, Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, among others.

“This all involves investing in science and technology and in integrating social and ecological considerations into our mining operations, promoting biodiversity as well, reducing carbon footprints, and implementing effective waste management practices. These must not just be part of our regulatory requirements but must now become essential elements of a progressive and responsible mining sector,” Loyzaga said.

Biodiversity protection

The Secretary also highlighted that biodiversity protection, low carbon development, and the implementation of the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) are critical areas for the green transition of the mining industry.

To protect biodiversity, DENR Administrative Order No. 2022-04 mandates comprehensive guidelines to protect and conserve biodiversity in mining operations by emphasizing the integration of biodiversity management plans into mining practices to ensure conservation.