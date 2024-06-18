Demolition at CdO army camp peaceful

CAGAYAN de Oro City — The demolition of several houses and structures in Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Barangay Patag was carried out Tuesday without resistance from affected residents.

Police Lt. Col. Evan Vinas, spokesman of the Cagayan de Oro Police Office (Copco) said some affected residents had voluntarily demolished their houses.

The demolition was carried out in compliance with a writ of demolition ordered by a Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 17.

The writ of demolition was issued by Misamis Oriental RTC Branch 17.

Lt. Col. Francisco Garillo, 4th ID spokesman, said the demolition was concentrated on lot no 4354 and 4357 which the Supreme Court has declared as part of the military reservation in the area.

He said the presence of army men in the area is just a support to the Philippine National Police which is the lead agency in ensuring peace and order during the demolition.

Garillo clarified that the court sheriff, not the army, is the one in charge of recovering the land occupied by the residents for the last 50 years.

He also said that the Cagayan de Oro Electric Company and the Cagayan de Oro City Water District have already surveyed the area for the cutting of water and electric supply.

Garillo also said the army will assist residents who will self-demolish and the city government and other agencies has also extended assistance to the affected families who are mostly retired military personnel who were occupying the area for the last 50 years.

“The army has nothing to do with the demolition, it’s the court that settled the controversy over the status of the lots affected,” he said.

The army spokesman said that the case over the disputed lots has gone through legal processes from the local court to the Supreme Court which declared that the disputed lots are part of the military reservation in Barangay Patag.