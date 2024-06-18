Cement industry hails swift Tatak Pinoy Act IRR passage

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) is lauding the swift passage of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11981, or the Tatak Pinoy Law which was signed just months after the law was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in February this year.

The law aims to bolster innovation among local industries to be more competitive in the global market and emphasizes the need for the preference and priority of high-quality, locally produced materials in government projects in order to help local enterprises and contribute to national economic development.

“We are confident that passage of the IRR will stimulate progress with bigger investments, more jobs in our communities, more taxes paid to the government and the development of more sustainable products,” said CeMAP president Reinier Dizon. The IRR was signed on 22 May 2024.

True political will

Local cement manufacturers, with integrated cement plants that produce the actual cement finished goods in the Philippines, praised the speedy passage of the IRR as it signifies true political will and commitment to Philippine economic progress through support for local industries and Filipino workers, according to Dizon.

“There is more than enough domestic capacity,” he added. “With domestic capacity close to 50 million tons, there is in fact a significant surplus to meet the current needs of the market, ensuring stable and reliable cement supply for all government projects as well as the needs of the private sector.”