Classic designer luxury brand Bally has recently found a home in the country’s premiere retail setting: Rustan’s Makati Store. The iconic Swiss name equates the standard in premium luxe that has surpassed the test of time.

The new flagship home had a well-attended A-List event with the young, hip and happening celebrities plus influencers who posed with their fave piece.

The space to be has a wide range of irresistible luxe offerings from ready to wear, shoes, bags and accessories for both men and women.

Bally’s new store concept under the direction of Simone Bellotti is all about embracing both heritage and contemporary aesthetics.

It was a night of modern classics, and the new look of the brand is one of the gold standards in the world of luxury. See what the buzz is all about and get your Bally high.