Aklan resident thankful for ‘Malasakit Center’

Raymundo Hilario’s life turned upside down in November 2023, as his brother died suddenly, leaving him with a mountain of hospital bills and overwhelming grief.

As a security guard, Raymundo barely made ends meet and couldn’t afford the medical costs.

Just when despair seemed to be his only option, Raymundo found hope at the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital’s Malasakit Center — created by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go

— which helps poor patients navigate financial hurdles during medical emergencies.

The Malasakit Center stepped in and significantly reduced Raymundo’s brother’s hospital bill. This act of kindness left a lasting impact on Raymundo.

Months later, at a local event in Aklan, Raymundo, still grieving his brother and recently diagnosed with hypertension, found himself face-to-face with the senator.

Overcome with emotion, Raymundo expressed his gratitude to the senator for the Malasakit Center’s help.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together government agencies like the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. It aims to reduce medical costs for impoverished Filipinos.

Go is a strong advocate for this program, and currently, over 165 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, assisting millions of Filipinos.

In the heart of Aklan, stories like Raymundo’s highlight the profound impact that initiatives like Go’s Malasakit Center can have. For individuals like Raymundo, the assistance from the Malasakit Center not only resolved an immediate crisis but also restored his faith in the benevolence and effectiveness of public service.