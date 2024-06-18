Navy crew injured after CCG’s ‘intentional’ high-speed ramming

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday confirmed a navy personnel was severely injured after a China Coast Guard vessel performed a “high-speed ramming” against the country’s vessel, conducting a rotational and resupply (RORE) mission at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on 17 June.

AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said the injured personnel has been “safely evacuated and received prompt medical treatment.”

“The CCG's continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable,” he said.

“They must restrain themselves to avoid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Trinidad stressed that the AFP remains committed to maintaining a presence in the WPS, “adhering to international law to protect our seas, our rights, and our future.”