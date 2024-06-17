Remains of 3 OFWs died in Kuwait arrived home

The remains of three OFWs, Jesus Lopez, Edwin Petras Petilla, and Jeffrey Fabrigas Cayubay, who died in a fire at a residential building in Kuwait, arrived in the country on Monday at around 4:21 p.m. at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via Emirates Airlines flight EK332 from Dubai.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and OWWA administrator Arnel Ignacio accompanied the families of the three OFWs to release their remains at the Pair Pags Center in the NAIA complex in Parañaque City to bring them back to their respective provinces.

Meanwhile, DMW's Toby Nebrida stated that one of the two critical OFWs involved in the fire has been transferred to a facility, while the other one is still in the ICU.

OWWA first announced that, under President Bongbong Marcos' direction, the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and OWWA should work together to expedite the process of repatriating the remains of the OFW victims.