Quezon City Hall now solar-powered

The local government of Quezon City disclosed on Monday that three buildings at the Quezon City Hall are now solar-powered which is in line with its environmental initiatives for energy conservation and reduction, and the local government is extensively implementing the QC Solarization Program this year.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the initiative aims to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy for all city-owned buildings, hospitals, and schools through the use of solar energy, and to promote climate action initiatives among QCitizens.

“In QC, we aim to prioritize reducing energy demand through efficient building solutions and transitioning to renewable energy sources in all of our city-owned infrastructures,” Belmonte said.

Currently, almost 600 photovoltaic solar panels are installed in the City Hall’s major buildings – the 15-floor High Rise Main Building has 180 panels, the Legislative Building with 108, and around 290 panels were installed in the Treasury Building.

According to the City Engineer Atty. Dale Perral, the three buildings equipped with solar panels can save up to around P1.5 million yearly in electrical expenses. Meanwhile, this initiative will reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 125 tons.