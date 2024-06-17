Panopio joins Korean club

Filipino-American Dalph Panopio’s entry in the Philippine Basketball Association will have to wait as he joined Suwon KT for the 2024-2025 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

In an announcement, the Sonicboom stressed that the former Gilas Youth star will be part of their backcourt rotation as replacement of Dave Ildefonso as their Asian import.

The 6-foot-1 Panopio is considered as one of the best playmakers outside the Philippines.

In fact, he was part of the Gilas squad that competed in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup together with young stars like Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and AJ Edu, who only saw limited action after suffering a knee injury in the early stretch of the tournament.

After his stint with Gilas, the 24-year-old Panopio returned to the United States to play for South Plans in junior college before transferring to California State University (CSU) Bakersfield, where he spent his next three years.

At CSU, he averaged 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Panopio is facing a huge challenge in Korea as the Sonicboom entered the playoffs as the third seat in the previous KBL season.