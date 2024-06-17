NPC warns public against viral video of minor’s circumcision

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) issued an advisory on Monday urging the public to refrain from sharing sensitive content on social media, particularly when it involves minors.

The advisory comes in response to the circulation of a video depicting a child’s circumcision on various social media platforms.

“It has come to the attention of the NPC that a video showing a child’s circumcision is circulating across social media platforms. We strongly urge the public to avoid sharing such sensitive content, particularly when it involves minors, as it exposes them to potential cyberbullying and infringes upon their privacy and dignity,” the NPC advisory stated.

The NPC emphasized that unauthorized sharing of videos or images involving children not only violates their privacy rights but may also have severe psychological and social consequences.

“If you come across the video online, please report it to the platform administrators immediately. Most social media and video-sharing platforms have mechanisms in place to address and remove content that violates privacy standards,” the NPC urged.

Additionally, the NPC called upon healthcare providers to remind parents and guardians about the responsible use of social media when taking pictures or videos during healthcare practices or operations.

“The privacy and dignity of our children must be safeguarded at all costs. Let us uphold our responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful online environment for everyone,” the NPC stressed.