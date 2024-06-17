NPC flags viral video of minor being circumcised

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Monday urged the public not to share sensitive content over social media, especially when it involves minors.

This was following the circulation on social media of a video of a boy being circumcised.

“It has come to the attention of the NPC that a video showing a child’s circumcision is circulating across social media platforms. We strongly urge the public to avoid sharing such sensitive content, particularly when it involves minors, as it exposes them to potential cyberbullying and infringes upon their privacy and dignity,” the NPC advisory said.

The NPC said unauthorized sharing of videos or images involving children not only violates their privacy rights but may also lead to serious psychological and social consequences.

“If you encounter the video online, please report it to the platform administrators immediately. Most social media and video-sharing platforms have mechanisms in place to address and remove content that violates privacy standards,” the NPC urged.

Also, the privacy vanguard called upon healthcare providers to diligently remind parents and guardians who are taking pictures and videos of healthcare practices/operations of the importance of responsible social media usage.

“The privacy and dignity of our children must be safeguarded at all costs. Let us uphold our responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful online environment for everyone,” according to the NPC.