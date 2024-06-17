Military resolves possible Lamitan clan war

LAMITAN CITY — Military authorities have settled a family feed or “rido” in this city between a village chief and a respected resident of the village that could result in clan war if left unsettled by the authorities.

The commander of the 18th Infantry Battalion Lt. Col. Mark Serapion Lagud Jr. said yesterday the military was able to facilitate the peaceful settlement of the differences between the two families inside the headquarters of the 18th IB located in Barangay Campo Uno on Thursday.

Lagud identified the two families as Jasim Ummal, chairman of Barangay Baimbing, and Jawari Hamsalin, a resident of Barangay Baimbing.

Lagud said the families of Ummal and Hamsalin were both present during the amicable settlement of their differences.

Their misunderstandings, if left unsettled, can fuel a clan war and many families will be involved, Lagud said.

According to Lagud, rido settlement marked a significant step towards resolving tensions between the involved parties.

The rido settlement also highlighted the pivotal role of the 18IB in promoting peace and stability in the area of operation, the commander of the 18th IB emphasized.

The settlement’s successful outcome is a testament to the battalion’s unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice and harmony, he continued.

He also reiterated the battalion’s dedication to serving the community and maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents of Lamitan City.

Lagud commended the efforts of Lamitan Mayor Roderick Furigay: the Nurwaridz C Abubakar of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS).

Lagud also emphasized the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation in resolving conflicts peacefully.

For his part, 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon lauded the effort of Lagud and his battalion.

Luzon reminded Lagud that rido can be a threat to the peace and stability of Lamitan City, his area of responsibility.

Adding, that rido can also contribute to other forms of social issues and violence and child exploitation.