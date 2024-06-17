Maynilad, MPower forge RE team up

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. partnered with MPower, the local retail supply arm of the Manila Electric Co., to increase the share of renewable energy in its total operations by 15 percent.

MPower will supply renewable energy from solar and biomass sources to run nine Maynilad facilities across the cities of Muntinlupa, Pasay, Las Piñas, Quezon and Parañaque.

Maynilad said on Monday that the transition to cleaner energy will help cut its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 18,000 tons per year, equivalent to 4,284 gas-fueled cars off the roads.

Maynilad targets to further increase its utilization of green power by 30 percent in 2025, and 40 percent by 2027.

Carbon footprint cut

“At Maynilad, we are committed to sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint. Increasing our use of renewable energy by 15 percent is a significant step towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2037,” Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez said.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our responsibility to future generations.”

Maynilad has been decreasing its reliance on the traditional power grid since 2021 by installing two solar farms.

These solar farms supply 2 megawatts of power to help meet the energy needs of La Mesa Treatment Plant 1 and various pumping stations within the La Mesa Compound.