Irving stays focused in hostile Boston

NEW YORK (AFP) — Resigned to the villain’s role in Boston, Dallas star Kyrie Irving is less concerned with silencing hostile Celtics fans than with quieting self-doubt and leading the Mavericks in a must-win National Basketball Association Finals Game 5 on Tuesday (Manila time).

“Let’s just call it what it is,” Irving said Sunday as the Mavs prepared to try once again to fend off elimination in the championship series, in which they trail the Celtics 3-1.

“When the fans are cheering ‘Kyrie sucks’ they feel like they have a psychological edge, and that’s fair,” said Irving, who was hounded by Celtics fans still rankled by his departure in 2019 after two seasons with the team.

Amid the jeers he delivered two

sub-par performances in games one and two, the Mavs eventually falling 0-3 down before a blowout victory in game four to extend the series.

“Of course, if I’m not making shots or turning the ball over, that makes it even more of a pressing issue that they can stay on me for,” Irving said.

“I think in order to silence even the self-doubt, let alone the crowd doubt, but the self-doubt when you make or miss shots, that’s just as important as making sure I’m leading the team the right way and being human through this experience, too, and telling them how I feel.”

Sunday’s victory ended Irving’s own 13-game losing streak against the Celtics.

He’s cognizant of his complicated personal history with the team, which he said stretches back further than his petulant demonstrations when his Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round in 2022.

He said Sunday it started when he arrived in Boston in 2017, when he failed to engage with the history of the storied franchise or, as he put it “the cult that they have here.”

“That’s what they expect you to do as a player,” Irving said.