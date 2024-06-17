Human trafficking raps vs Guo eyed

Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo may face human trafficking and money laundering cases anytime soon, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said on Monday.

In a television interview, PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio explained that the charges stem from Guo’s alleged involvement with the Baofu Compound, a property where illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) activities were said to have taken place.

Guo is being investigated by the Senate for her purported association with Zun Yuan Technology Inc., a POGO facility that was raided in March. The raid, conducted at the Baofu Land Development Inc. compound, focused on allegations of human trafficking and severe illegal detention.

“We are very confident that we will be able to file human trafficking charges against the embattled Mayor of Bamban. Now, we have also been viewing other possible charges in relation to money laundering and other charges that — either minor charges so to speak,” Casio said.

“For sure, by this week, we will be able to file human trafficking charges against Guo and her co-conspirators,” Casio added.

Guo has claimed to have sold her Baofu shares before becoming mayor in 2022. However, PAOCC is contesting her claim she had divested from the company.

Casio noted alleged discrepancies in her statements, revealing documents linking her directly to Baofu during the Hongsheng raid of 2023.

“We have revisited the Hongsheng raid that happened in 2023, and we have obtained documents that are contracts of lease between Baofu Land Development and Hongsheng, and it was Mayor Guo who actually signed for Baofu Land Development way back during that time,” Casio explained.

“Documents indicate Mayor Guo’s continued involvement with Baofu Land Development during the period when the trafficking operations were ongoing,” Casio added.

Last Saturday, Casio said PAOCC is investigating potential connections between Zun Yuan and the Lucky South 99 Pogo company in Porac, Pampanga, which underwent closure following a raid on 4 June.

Casio said the agency is monitoring 43 licensed internet gaming operators and 15 others operating without authorization.