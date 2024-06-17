Headwinds buffet Wilcon prospect — exec

Publicly-listed home improvement and construction supply giant, Wilcon Depot said macroeconomic headwinds, primarily inflation and high interest rates persist in affecting its operations.

“We are doing everything we can to at least have the positive SSG (self-sustainable growth) for the year, with the negative 7 SSG we had for the first quarter. But we would have a kinder base starting in the third quarter, especially in the third quarter,” Wilcon Investor Relations officer Mary Jean Alger said during a virtual briefing.

“But in terms of a complete turnaround, to be realistic about it, with the macro still as it is today, it’s really, an uphill climb and battle,” she added.

Headline inflation or overall inflation increased to 3.9 percent in May 2024 from 3.8 percent in April 2024, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas upheld its benchmark interest rate at 6.5 percent for the fifth consecutive meeting in May 2024, confirming market forecasts, and maintaining its highest level since 2007 amidst escalating inflationary pressures.

10 stores in pipeline

Meanwhile, Alger said for this year, they are targeting to open 10 stores, with a capital expenditure (capex) of P2 billion to P2.2 billion because some of the stores they opened, particularly in the first quarter, were all spillover from last year’s spending.

“Globally, even with our competitors here, there is a softness of demand when it comes to home improvement. But in 2023, we still had a little bit of growth because our expansion has been continuing,” Alger said.

In a Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure last March 2024, it said that net sales for the year 2023 hit P34.6 billion following the dipping of store sales by 3.4 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Wilcon’s net sales were 2.11 percent lower at P8.66 billion.

Wilcon president Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said the company is aiming to expand its smaller store concept Do It Wilcon to make it a growth driver this year.