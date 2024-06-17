DoH pressed to counteract vax disinformation

Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin has proposed the formation of a committee of science experts to help counteract misinformation about vaccines, which she cited as a significant factor in public hesitancy towards inoculation.

Garin, who is vice chairperson of the House Committee on Health, put forward this proposal on Monday amid reports of an anti-vaccination campaign by the United States military aimed at discrediting China’s Sinovac, a vaccine widely administered in the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Department of Health (DoH) should have a team of doctors and spokespersons who can immediately liaise with the relevant specialty society,” Garin said in an interview.

Garin emphasized that this has been a longstanding request from “Doctors for the Truth,” a group of academicians, scientists, and former health secretaries who urged the DoH to intensify its efforts to combat anti-vaccine propaganda.

She also highlighted the role of the media in public health information dissemination, warning against the proliferation of so-called “fake experts” in the medical field.

“The government should put in place accountability, and fake experts should not be given a voice,” Garin said.

Garin herself has faced controversy related to vaccines. As Health secretary during the Aquino administration, she oversaw the introduction of the Dengvaxia vaccine. Following its rollout, reports surfaced linking the vaccine to the deaths of over 60 children, which sparked widespread fear of vaccination among the public.

She reflected on the impact of the Dengvaxia controversy, noting that it significantly contributed to vaccine hesitancy and hampered efforts to combat infectious diseases.

Garin also pointed to historical instances where using public health initiatives for non-medical operations had caused significant harm.

She cited the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) fake vaccination campaign in Pakistan in 2011 which was aimed at finding Osama Bin Laden. The operation involved a senior Pakistani doctor and severely damaged global vaccination efforts.

“In history, it has been documented several times that when you demonize a certain vaccine, it creates public mistrust of all vaccination and public health programs,” she said.

Over the weekend, the DoH called for an investigation into the US military’s reported anti-Sinovac campaign.

According to DoH records, as of 2023, a total of 48,734,507 doses of Sinovac were administered in the Philippines.