DENR seeks closer regulation of water refilling stations

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has proposed the closer regulation of water refilling stations for a cheaper and safer potable water supply.

DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David said the agency has sought the support of other government partners in the plan.

“The water refilling stations that we have are unregulated at this point. I talked to the water districts and they said it is doable,” David said.

“We can do this — definitely the quality of the water will be better and the cost will be lower. Better quality because the equipment will be maintained by competent experts,” he said.

According to David, who also heads the DENR Water Resource Management Office, water service providers like refilling stations should come complete with expertise and engineers.

“When you go to water refilling stations, they don’t have engineers. Some of them may not know if the reverse osmosis treatment still works or if filters need to be replaced,” he said.