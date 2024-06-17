CHEd directs PMMA: Address concerns over cadet’s death

Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chairperson Prospero de Vera has directed the board of trustees of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) to address concerns over the alleged mishandling of an incident involving the death of a cadet in 2021.

This directive follows a DAILY TRIBUNE interview with Capt. Reynaldo Casareo, a former president of the PMMA Alumni Association, urging De Vera to act on an administrative case against PMMA Superintendent Joel Abutal.

The case involves allegations of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to public service filed by Gracelyn Gimang Bondoc, related to the suspected hazing death of her son, Jonash Bondoc, within the PMMA.

De Vera promptly referred the matter to the PMMA board upon receiving the complaint.

The PMMA board is headed by Ronald Adamat who is concurrent CHEd commissioner.

Adamat confirmed that an immediate investigation into the incident had been conducted. He noted that a court had already rendered a decision on the case involving the suspect, Jomel Gloria, who was found guilty of homicide.

Gloria, however, appealed the verdict and was granted bail while awaiting the outcome of the appeal.

“The case was already resolved, as far as the governing board of the PMMA is concerned,” Adamat said.

Adamat maintained that there was no foul play in Bondoc’s death as he advocated for reinforcing anti-hazing policies at PMMA. He said that tactical officers are actively monitoring the institution to prevent similar incidents.

He defended Superintendent Abutal, saying that both Abutal and the board had taken proactive steps in addressing the issue promptly.