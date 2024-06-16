What to watch this month

Hit Man

Glen Powell has that special quality about him. He has not only proven over the years that he’s a top-notch actor (I loved him since 2018’s rom-com Set It Up), but he now also surprises us with his screenwriting strength.

Now streaming on Netflix is Richard Linklater’s critically praised dark Venezia dark romantic-comedy Hit Man, which he co-wrote with Powell. Based on a 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same title by Skip Hollandsworth, it follows Powell as a nerdy professor who finds himself suddenly working undercover as a hitman for the New Orleans Police Department and making use of his teaching subjects: psychology and philosophy. Then he falls in love during a sting operation.

We all need some bouts of deep, hearty laughter — and Hit Man is that surprisingly good comfort food that melts all the stresses from your past work week.

Hit Man is funny and whip-smart. A must-stream.