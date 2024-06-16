Weak confidence batters market

US stocks finished mixed on with both the Dow and the S&P slipping, while the Nasdaq finished at a new record, as fresh data signaled a small fall in consumer confidence.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey came in below expectations at 65.6 in June, down from 69.1 a month earlier.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed the week in the negative territory as investors took gains ahead of the long weekend and uncertainties over policy rate cut, while the peso ended sideways against the US dollar.

“The local bourse dropped by 7.13 points (0.11 percent) to 6,383.70 as investors took more gains, while others chose to stay on the sidelines ahead of the long weekend,” Philstocks assistant research manager Claire Alviar said.

“The market is driven almost exclusively by technology,” CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said.

“Even though we had five more sectors in positive territory, I can’t help but think it’s a jumbo jet that is flying on only one engine,” he added.

Dow down

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 0.2 percent at 38,589.16, and the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1 percent to 5,431.60.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index saw a modest gain of just over 0.1 percent, and finished the trading day up at 17,688.88 — a new record.

Among individual stocks, Adobe was the day’s biggest gainer, and saw its share price rise by 14.5 percent after beating second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

While tech firms did well on Friday, many other firms did not. The day’s biggest loser on Wall Street was Norwegian Cruise Line, which saw its share price tumble by almost 7.5 percent after a Bank of America analyst suggested cruise lines were losing some of their power to set prices.