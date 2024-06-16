Watering hole

When Noelle Pierce visited her cousin’s newly purchased home in North Carolina, she never expected to stumble upon a hidden room. Pierce, a photographer from Charlotte, was exploring the house when she made a discovery that quickly went viral on TikTok.

Pierce’s video, which has amassed 13.3 million views, shows her finding a mysterious door behind the bedroom closet. This “creepy” door, located three feet off the floor, led to a child’s playroom with low ceilings and a latched floor door.

In a follow-up video, Pierce revealed that the room contained two smaller doors, which opened to storage spaces. Her discovery captivated TikTok users and sparked curiosity about hidden spaces in homes.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, another couple made a surprising discovery in their home by Lake Huron. Hayley Gilmartin and her husband, Trevor, were removing an old, broken jacuzzi when they uncovered a submerged room beneath it.

The Gilmartins, who purchased their house in 2020, decided to explore the mysterious room. Their video, which has gained over 25 million views on TikTok, shows the couple diving 20 feet down into the flooded chamber. Inside, they found a support pole and wood-paneled walls.

A 6-foot-long pipe connecting to the lake appeared to be the source of the water filling the room. “We scuba-dived in the river and found the other end of it, which is a huge tunnel,” Gilmartin, 30, told Jam Press, as reported by the New York Post.

The Gilmartins later discovered that several of their neighbors also had similar tunnels beneath their homes. These tunnels, likely used by bootleggers to smuggle liquor into the United States during the Prohibition era, add a historical twist to their unusual find.

The discovery of these secret rooms highlights how homes can hold unexpected mysteries. For Pierce and the Gilmartins, their findings have not only intrigued millions but also connected them to fascinating stories from the past.