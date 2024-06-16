US Open leader DeChambeau tees off in last round at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau teed off with a three-stroke lead in Sunday's final round of the 124th US Open with Rory McIlroy among a pack leading the pursuit at formidable Pinehurst.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, stood on seven-under par 203 after 54 holes, the only player to break par in each of the first three rounds over the dome-shaped greens and weedy sand waste areas at the 7,543-yard layout.

Third-ranked McIlroy, trying to end a 10-year major win drought, was on four-under 206 with American Patrick Cantlay and France's Matthiew Pavon.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, and Sweden's sixth-ranked Ludwig Aberg, second at April's Masters in his major debut, were five back on 208.

Only six players were under par as DeChambeau started. He had just 10 rivals after 54 holes within the US Open's final-round victory comeback record, Arnold Palmer's 1960 fightback from seven strokes adrift.

DeChambeau, among eight players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf to make the cut, could become the second active LIV player to win a major after Brooks Koepka at last year's PGA Championship.

A victory would lift the 30-year-old American from 38th into the top 10 in world rankings.

DeChambeau, last month's runner-up at the PGA Championship, was nagged by right hip tightness on Saturday.

But he could match the record of eight consecutive major rounds at 69 or lower by breaking par on Sunday, tying Greg Norman from 1993 and Rickie Fowler from 2014.

The eventual winner in the past 25 US Opens has been within four of the lead entering the final round, which if true this year would narrow the contenders to DeChambeau and his nearest trio of rivals.

Pavon is trying to become the second Frenchman to win a major title after Arnaud Massy at the 1907 British Open. He became the first Frenchman in 117 years to win a PGA Tour event by taking the title at Torrey Pines in January.

Four-time major winner McIlroy last captured a major at the 2014 PGA Championship but the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland has finished better at the US Open each of the past five years, including his runner-up showing last year.

"Hopefully I produce the golf that's needed to go one better," McIlroy said.

McIlroy & Cantlay spicy

It's a spicy penultimate pairing with McIlroy and Cantlay thanks to a spat that goes back to last year's Ryder Cup. Cantlay edged McIlroy in a Saturday match and Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, celebrated to a point on the 18th green that McIlroy felt infringed upon him. They had words on the green and a confrontation in the parking lot.

The next day, McIlroy cruised in singles to help Europe beat the United States for the trophy.

McIlroy appeared to put any ill feelings at rest, however, shaking hands with LaCava and fist-bumping Cantlay on the first tee before they began.

Cantlay, seeking his first major triumph, could overtake Collin Morikawa for the last US berth at the Paris Olympics, but would need at least a two-way share of second to have a chance.

Aberg, who led after 36 holes before stumbling to a 73 on Saturday, could become the first player to win in his US Open debut since 20-year-old American amateur Francis Ouimet in 1913.

Matsuyama has a chance to become Asia's first male multiple major winner. He shared second at the 2017 US Open, his best major showing outside Augusta National.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, the huge pre-tournament favorite, fired a two-over 72 to stand on eight-over 288, 15 strokes off the pace as the last group began.

The American became the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 to win five US PGA Tour titles before the US Open and has 12 top-10 finishes in 13 events this year, including his second victory at the Masters.