‘The Acolyte’ draws biggest audience for series premiere

After taking a lightspeed trip to 4.8 million views in one day, The Acolyte’s premiere episode drew 11.1 million views globally based on five days of streaming, maintaining its status as the biggest series premiere on Disney+ of 2024.

Set during the High Republic Era of the Star Wars saga, The Acolyte tells the story of an investigation into a shocking crime spree that pits a respected Jedi master against a dangerous warrior from his past.

The first episode thrusts viewers right into the action with a gripping fight scene that sets off the central mystery of the series.

“I was very interested in telling a story about the Sith,” Leslye Headland, creator and executive producer of The Acolyte, said. “The logical conclusion would be to set this show in a time period where the Sith are the underdogs.”

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are currently streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will debut in the Philippines every Wednesday through 17 July.

Star Wars fans can find the rest of the sprawling saga — from the original trilogy to the latest series — on Disney+.

Created and executive produced by Headland, The Acolyte stars Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Charlie Barnett, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Carrie-Anne Moss.