Stylish, connected and ready for a ride

ACMobility, the official distributor of Kia vehicles and services in the Philippines, introduces the Kia Sonet, the brand’s latest SUV offering. The Kia Sonet aims to conquer the entry SUV segment and transform the country’s automotive landscape.

Designed to impress with its stylish design and innovative features, the Kia Sonet is available in all Kia showrooms nationwide, with the base variant 1.5 LX MT starting at P758,000; the 1.5 LX AT at P868,000; the 1.5 EX AT at P978,000; and the top-of-the-line 1.5 SX AT variant priced at P1,138,000.

Kia’s entry SUV arrival bolsters the brand’s comprehensive sports utility vehicle lineup with its modern styling and comprehensive best-in-class features, which aim to provide a fun, safe and comfortable riding experience on all roads.

The Kia Sonet’s name is derived from the combination of the words, “Social” and “Network.”

This fusion establishes Kia’s entry SUV as a truly stylish and connected offering from the brand.

Powered by a fuel-efficient yet potent 1.5-liter Dual Port Fuel Injected gasoline engine, which allows for a maximum power of 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, the Kia Sonet delivers class-leading power and performance. Combined with either the Kia Intelligent Variable Transmission or a 6-speed Manual Transmission, the new powertrain makes the Kia Sonet ideal for the adventurous young millennial.

“The Kia Sonet is a true game-changer in the Small SUV category, says Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s mobility solutions platform. “ACMobility is proud to work with Kia in providing discerning Filipino car buyers the vehicles they deserve. The arrival of the Kia Sonet shows ACMobility’s commitment to giving Filipinos more reasons to fall in love with the Kia brand again,” adds Zobel.

“The Kia Sonet is poised to become a cornerstone of our product lineup, as we aim for it to account for a huge portion of Kia sales in the country. We are confident that its stylistic appeal, feature-rich packaging, and compelling pricing will position the Kia Sonet as a leading choice in the entry SUV market,” says Antonio “Toti” Zara III, Kia Philippines president and head of automotive retail and distribution at ACMobility.

“The introduction of the Kia Sonet marks a significant milestone for us. It broadens our product range and reinforces our commitment to delivering movement that inspires by combining style, innovation, and value. We are excited to offer this modern entry SUV, especially to the young millennials and Gen Zs who seek a balance of convenience, technology and affordability,” says Brian Buendia, Kia Philippines chief operating officer.

The Kia Sonet commands attention with its robust and stylish exterior. Its dimensions — 4,110mm in length, 1,790mm in width, and 1,642mm in height — provide a strong road presence while maintaining a compact profile ideal for all roads.

The latest rendition of the signature Kia Tiger-nose grille gives the Kia Sonet a masculine appeal on the road. Its wide front end ensures a strong SUV stance that appeals to a wide range of car buyers.

All variants feature 16-inch wheels, with the 1.5 LX MT showcasing styled steel wheels with covers and the higher-tier variants sporting sleek two-tone alloy wheels. With its class-leading 205mm ground clearance, the Kia Sonet tackles urban obstacles with ease.

The entry SUV’s design includes key elements such as the Star Map Signature LED multi-reflector headlamps and daytime running lights on the 1.5 SX AT and 1.5 EX AT. At the same time, the other variants feature halogen multi-reflectors. The 1.5 SX AT also boasts premium exterior features such as an electric sunroof, roof rails, rear spoiler, and new tailgate LED strip connecting the left and right rear LED taillights, underscoring its premium appeal.

The Sonet’s interior perfectly balances comfort and practicality. The 1.5 SX AT variant offers luxurious leather seats, while the other trims have premium cloth upholstery.

For added convenience, the 1.5 SX AT and 1.5 EX AT feature driver and front passenger seatback pockets and 60:40 folding second-row seats, providing ample cargo space. All variants accommodate five passengers comfortably, ensuring that both driver and passengers enjoy a pleasant ride, with practical details such as driver and passenger sun visors with vanity mirrors and a standard room lamp.

Those who expect their next vehicle to be packed with features will not be disappointed. The Sonet is equipped with a multitude of them designed to enhance the driving experience.

The 1.5 SX AT has a sophisticated 10.25-inch TFT LCD multi-function digital instrument cluster, while the 1.5 LX MT, 1.5 LX AT, and 1.5 EX AT all feature a 4.2-inch TFT LCD in the driver’s display.

Meanwhile, the 1.5 SX showcases an advanced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration. The LX and EX trims sport an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Additionally, every Sonet has six speakers, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice recognition, and multiple USB ports, including USB-C, for modern device compatibility, making every journey connected and enjoyable.

Convenience was also definitely top of mind during the Sonet’s design. The top-of-the-line variant 1.5 SX AT offers wireless charging, allowing for easy device charging on the go, while all variants feature power windows and central door locks.

The 1.5 SX AT variant also includes a Driver Side Auto Up/Down window with safety features. Remote keyless entry is also standard across all models, with the 1.5 SX AT and 1.5 EX AT offering Remote Engine Start, Smart Entry, and a push start button for added ease. Each variant also includes a full-size spare tire, ensuring you’re prepared for any adventure.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet is powered by a 1.5L In-Line 4-Cylinder Dual Port Fuel Injected Smartstream gasoline engine, which delivers a class-leading 115 PS at 6,300 RPM and a maximum torque of 144 Nm at 4,500 RPM.

This fuel-efficient engine, paired with either the Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission or 6-speed Manual Transmission, ensures smooth and responsive performance, making it ideal for city driving and out-of-metro trips. The Sonet’s efficient powertrain offers a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency, catering to drivers who demand both performance and economy.

The Sonet’s comprehensive suite of safety features will help ease worries. The 1.5 SX incorporates Kia Drive Wise advanced driving assistance safety measures such as Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Downhill Brake Control, and High Beam Assist, plus the standard Electronic Stability Control and Hill-start Assist Control.

All the variants possess driver and front passenger airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and an immobilizer. Additionally, all variants have rear parking sensors and a rear-camera display, ensuring maximum visibility and safety during parking maneuvers.

The 1.5 LX MT, 1.5 LX AT and 1.5 EX AT will be available in Vivid Red, Snow White Pearl, and Imperial Blue, while the 1.5 SX AT will be available in either Vivid Red or Snow White Pearl, both with a black roof. The new Pewter Olive will be exclusively available to the top-of-the-line 1.5 SX AT variant.

Visit Kia showrooms and dealerships nationwide and Ayala Malls Manila Bay at Central Garden Ring from June 7 to 9 to experience the Kia Sonet firsthand. Test drive the Sonet today and discover why it is set to redefine the entry-SUV segment in the Philippines.

