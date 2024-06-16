Remains of 3 OFWs killed in Kuwait repatriated

The remains of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in a building fire in Kuwait are set to arrive in the Philippines today, 17 June, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) confirmed Sunday.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio has instructed the OWWA Kuwait Post to expedite the processing of the necessary documents and the letter of acceptance from the Next of Kin to ensure that the repatriation of the deceased OFWs goes smoothly.

The OWWA’s Regional Welfare Offices were also directed to reach out to the families of the victims to provide immediate support and assistance during this difficult time.

The fire broke out in the early morning of 12 June in a six-story building located in the Al-Mangaf area of Kuwait City. The blaze resulted in the deaths of 50 people and left over 40 others injured.

The building, which was reported to be overcrowded with construction workers, made it challenging for many to escape the inferno. Among those affected were 11 Filipinos. Two remain in intensive care, while six others escaped without harm.

OWWA said it continues to coordinate with local authorities in Kuwait to provide the necessary assistance to all affected Filipino nationals.