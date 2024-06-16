PAOCC to conclude POGO hub search ops in Porac

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, together with law enforcement authorities, will wrap up the search operations in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

“We will wrap up our search operation conducted with the police,” PAOCC Executive Director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said in a radio interview on Saturday.

In wrapping up the operations, Cruz said they will provide an inventory of the discovered items within the premises such as torture materials as well as mobile devices used for cloning SIM cards and messaging.

“What I found was quite disturbing and syndicates were using the devices for cloning SIM cards and sending text blasts,” he added.

“For instance, you are receiving messages about loans. In loan scams for example, they would text ‘Do you need a loan, loan with the lowest interest?' That is from them. That is the machine they are using,” he further explained, noting that text blasts would reach up to a five-kilometer radius.

Cruz also noted they were able to rescue four torture victims and they were able to detain some bosses allegedly involved in torture activities.

“In the coming days, we will file charges against those involved, the management running the POGO,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cruz said the PAOCC is now conducting a link analysis between the raided POGO firm in Porac with the other POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

“So far it showed that they are exchanging personnel. Definitely, they are linked and know each other,” he added.

58 IGLs under watchlist

In a separate interview, PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said they monitoring the activities of 58 internet gaming licenses (IGLs) in the country.

“These are 58 online gaming hubs operating differently—there are legal and illegal,” he said.

With the lack of PAOCC’s manpower, Casio urged the local government units to also help in monitoring their respective jurisdiction.

Casio said there are 43 IGLs with legal permits currently operating nationwide.