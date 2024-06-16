‘Pamana’ champions Filipino fashion and heritage

The afternoon affair, which went on late into the evening, seemed like the good old days. There were a lot of besos y abrazos, controlled shrieks from across the hall in heartfelt reunions of familiares. Smiles and more smiles were exchanged, and one sentiment was common — they were all hyped up for Pamana.

The well-attended gathering was spearheaded by ArteFino, a laudable movement which supports Filipino artisans through an encouraging environment of creativity and passion, all to promote a proudly Filipino lifestyle. They teamed up with the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. (FHFI) , which is celebrating its 20th anniversary and which creates and holds yearly series of celebrations on performances, exhibits, and thematic culinary events to ever-growing audiences.

The program, originally masterfully planned out by the renowned playwright and stage director Floy Quintos, who has recently passed on — bless his soul — paid tributes to the three major island clusters of the Philippines.

Sixteen designers featured their very own signature Filipino collections utilizing local materials, all to the backdrop of folk music that is distinctly ours. The runway played host to the creations of Bayo Atelier, Patty Eustaquio x Bayo Atelier for Heartefino, Bitagcol, Camille Villanueva, Ditta, Edited Limited x Adante, Jor-El Espina, Lulu Tan Gan, Maison Métisse, Niñofranco, Patis Pamintuan Tesoro, Rhett Eala, STEPHVERANO, Tagpi, Trude Lizares, and Wear Your Culture. There were also special participations of Aishe, Arnel Papa, Earl Gariando, Judy Jewels and Fedesto, Kathy & Kathy Bespoke and Lakat.

By evening, there were dance performances by the University of the East Silangan Dance Troupe, and the Manila Polo Club’s very own Danspace Ballet School, founded by Maritoni Rufino Tordesillas.

Guests were then treated to a multimedia presentation by choreographer and artist Gener Caringal, taking up the mantle of Quintos.

The night unveiled the 30-year Filipiniana collection of Mita Rufino, all designed by Patis Tesoro.

The beneficiary of the event was HeArteFino Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Filipino artisans and safeguarding cultural traditions.