Over a thousand Hinatuan indigents receive add'l support from Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go’s Malasakit Team spearheaded a significant aid distribution event for indigent residents of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Friday, 14 June.

The initiative supported and provided the residents with various essential items and financial aid to help alleviate their living conditions.

During the activity, organized in collaboration with Governor Alexander Pimentel, a total of 1,500 residents received various forms of aid, including shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and bags from Go’s Malasakit Team. Furthermore, select beneficiaries also received a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch.

The residents also received financial assistance from the national government, through the collaboration of Senator Go and Senator Joel Villanueva, and the local government. Present during the event were Vice Mayor Tito Cañedo and Councilor Noel Ortiz.

"We will continue to push for more initiatives that uplift those in need. Bisyo ko po ‘yan ang magserbisyo sa Pilipino,” Go said.

In addition to the immediate support provided, Go reminded attendees about the medical assistance available through the Malasakit Centers. With over 165 centers nationwide, these facilities offer significant help in reducing hospital bills for the indigent and underprivileged.

"Ang pera ng taumbayan ay para sa taumbayan. Do not hesitate to approach your nearest Malasakit Center if you need medical financial assistance," he advised.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.