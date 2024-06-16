NSC: G7’s serious stance vs. sea aggressions vital affirmation to rules-based int’l order

The National Security Council said the Group of Seven (G7)’s stance against Beijing’s “unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas—by force or coercion—is a significant affirmation” of the principles of international law and the rules-based international order.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the Philippines “appreciates” the G7's explicit condemnation of the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Filipino vessels.

“We warmly welcome the recent statement from the G7 nations, delivered in Apulia, Italy,” Año said on Saturday midnight.

“We appreciate the G7's explicit condemnation of the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine vessels."

Año pointed out that the G7’s acknowledgment of the SCS issues “underscores the international community's recognition of the threats faced” by the Philippines.

He added that this also reaffirms the importance of upholding the rule of law in maritime disputes.

“The resolute stance of the G7 nations against the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea, particularly the obstruction of high seas freedom of navigation, is a significant affirmation of the principles of international law and the rules-based international order,” Año said.

“Indeed, there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea,” he added.

The Philippines, he stressed, stands with the G7 in opposing China's militarization, coercive actions, and intimidation activities in the region.

Año emphasized that the principles raised by the G7 are enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); hence, it “must be respected,” and “its role as the legal framework governing all activities in the oceans and seas must be upheld universally.”

Furthermore, Año said the G7's reiteration of the significance of the 2016 Arbitral Award “is a vital reminder that this ruling is legally binding.”

It serves as a crucial basis for the peaceful resolution of disputes, he added.

Año noted that the Philippines remains committed to working with the international community “to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region.”

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the G7 and the international community in general in upholding maritime law and ensuring that the South China Sea remains a zone of peace, freedom, and cooperation,” he said.

G7 is composed of leaders from the powerful and industrialized democracies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.