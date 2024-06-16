DOH urges prevention vs. scoliosis

As the saying goes, 'Prevention is better than cure,' the Department of Health (DOH) urges the public to take preemptive steps, such as early consultations and screenings, to avoid developing a chronic illness such as scoliosis.

In observance of Scoliosis Awareness Month, the Health department highlights the importance of regular exercise and a balanced diet with the help of Pinggang Pinoy, a visual food guide developed by the DoST's Food and Nutrition Research Institute to help Filipinos determine how much and what they should eat in one meal to be healthy.

In a statement, the DOH advised consulting the nearest primary care provider once an individual notices crooked spine or back cases.

Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine (backbone) to curve sideways, resulting in uneven shoulders and waists and unusual prominence in other body parts. The health department further explained that this often results in discomfort, such as back pain, especially among adults.

Likewise, Dr. Franklin Dizon III of the Spine Surgery Unit, Philippine Orthopedic Center, backed the call for practicing preventive efforts, further citing that the actual cause of idiopathic scoliosis remains a mystery and still a problem in prevention.

“Early detection, screening, and treatment significantly improve outcomes,” he said. “Early intervention can help scoliosis patients live full and active lives, often avoiding the need for surgery to address this painful condition.”

According to The Medical City, symptoms of this condition include the opposite sides of the body not appearing level, changes in the look or texture of the skin overlying the spine (dimples, hairy patches, color changes), and experiencing back pain or tiring easily during activities that require excessive trunk (chest and belly) movement.

Moreover, the hospital said that if someone in a family has this condition, the likelihood of an incidence is approximately 20 percent.

Proclamation 620, issued by former President Rodrigo Dueterte in 2018, declares June yearly as Scoliosis Awareness Month.