DoH urges prevention against scoliosis

As the saying goes, “Prevention is better than cure,” the Department of Health (DoH) has stressed the importance of proactive measures, such as early consultations and screenings, to prevent the development of chronic illnesses like scoliosis.

In recognition of Scoliosis Awareness Month, the health department underscored the significance of regular exercise and a balanced diet, leveraging Pinggang Pinoy, a visual food guide from the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute, to help Filipinos make healthy meal choices.

The DoH advised individuals to promptly consult their nearest primary care provider upon noticing signs of a crooked spine or related symptoms.

Scoliosis is a condition characterized by sideways curvature of the spine, leading to uneven shoulders, waists, and other noticeable asymmetries. This often results in discomfort, particularly back pain among adults.

Dr. Franklin Dizon III of the Spine Surgery Unit at the Philippine Orthopedic Center supports preventive efforts, noting that while the exact cause of idiopathic scoliosis remains elusive, early detection, screening, and timely treatment significantly enhance outcomes. He emphasizes that early intervention can enable scoliosis patients to lead active lives, potentially averting the need for surgical intervention.

According to The Medical City, symptoms may include uneven levels of the body’s opposite sides, changes in skin appearance or texture over the spine (such as dimples, hairy patches, or color changes), and difficulty with activities requiring extensive trunk movement, accompanied by back pain or fatigue.

Furthermore, the hospital highlights that having a family member with scoliosis increases the likelihood of incidence by about 20 percent.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation 620, issued in 2018, designates June annually as Scoliosis Awareness Month, aiming to raise awareness and promote early detection and intervention for this condition.